CH hockey president happy for Americans, Primeau on Marciano and tough schedule

An event like the Four Nations Challenge or the Olympics always leads to some ironic situations.

What do I mean by that?

When you see an American like Brady Tkachuk speaking out against Canada while he's the captain of the Ottawa Senators, you think to yourself that it creates a strange situation.

But as a general rule, when it's done respectfully, it doesn't necessarily bother the fans.

For example, before we knew that the Americans had won gold, Jeff Gorton told François Gagnon (RDS) that he hoped the Americans would win the men's Olympic final.

Gorton rejoices in the American triumph and prepares for what's nexthttps://t.co/toQ6XYGpNC — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) February 24, 2026

It is obviously ironic, on paper, that the president of the Canadiens hockey team supports the United States. But since he is American himself, it makes sense.

Some would say that the problem is that the president is not from here… but that's another debate.

The other reason why people aren't really complaining about Gorton is because he's doing a good job. People like what he and Kent Hughes are building in the city. In many ways, the Habs' hockey bosses are getting what they want.

It seems that even decisions that aren't major are paying off. For example? Replacing Eric Raymond with Marco Marciano was well received.

And on that note, Cayden Primeau spoke to Simon-Olivier Lorange (La Presse) to add his voice to those who believe Marco Marciano is excellent.

The Canadiens | Cayden Primeau praises Marco Marciano https://t.co/3fT4o0aNyZ — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 24, 2026

The former Laval Rocket goalie believes it was time for Marciano to get his shot in the NHL and has nothing but good things to say about his former coach.

Marciano helped him reach another level.

Obviously, we can't wait to see what he can do with Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes after the Olympic break. Will either of them come out on top as the starting goalie?

We'll see.

In reality, it's clear that even if one of them takes the pole position, the other will also be useful. Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) reminds us that the Canadiens have six back-to-back games between now and the end of the season.

There are 25 games left in 47 days, and the club has the eighth-toughest schedule in the NHL, according to Tankathon. Big matchups will therefore be on the menu between now and mid-April.

Under these conditions, it will take two goalies in good shape, but it will also take depth in the club's offense and blue line.

Samuel Blais may be an option. Will others be on the trade market?

In a nutshell

– Julien Gauthier to St. Louis.

Julien Gauthier moves to the Blues https://t.co/VQ8nwXfffy — Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) February 24, 2026

— Note.

I'm told that FC Supra will resume training in the gym today in Laval.

Full training sessions to kick off the second phase of camp will resume on March 2 in Bois-de-Boulogne. You can count on me to find out the identities of all the… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 24, 2026

— Interesting.

David Pagnotta: If they can't figure things out, I mean there are gonna be teams that are gonna be poking around on Alex Tuch more than they already have been, and trying to convince Jarmo Kekalainen – Daily Faceoff Live (2/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 24, 2026

