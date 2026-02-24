Bryce Harper does not believe the 2027 season will start on time.

Bryce Harper has had an eventful 2025. He hasn't played up to his talent, he sent the league commissioner packing, and he saw his president publicly question whether the veteran was still among the elite.

Harper, who says everything is settled with Dave Dombrowski, just can't seem to focus on baseball right now. His attention is often elsewhere.

For example? Recently, he was asked if he thought the 2027 major league baseball season would start on time. And he was clear in his response that he doesn't think it will start on time.

He does believe, however, that there will be a season.

Philadelphia Phillies' star Bryce Harper does not believe the 2027 MLB season will start on time. The league needs a new collective bargaining agreement and negotiations have reportedly been messy. pic.twitter.com/85LzhVcSau — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 24, 2026

Obviously, we know that a huge salary dispute is expected between the league and the players. The bosses want to impose a salary cap, and the players want nothing to do with it.

That's why he had a falling out with Rob Manfred: he didn't want the commissioner to talk about a cap with the Phillies players.

Remember that Bryce Harper, who has never been one to mince words, has always been under pressure. He is a star and a client of Scott Boras, the powerful agent who controls baseball.

He is clearly aware of how things work in negotiations. And if he says he is pessimistic about a “normal” season in 2027, we have reason to be concerned, too.

