Alex Newhook: a return to play this week is possible

Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook, who has been out with an ankle injury since mid-November, could return to action sooner than expected. Initially expected to return in mid-March, his timeline has been moved up thanks to hard work and remarkable determination since he resumed skating a few weeks ago.

According to Renaud Lavoie, however, it is still impossible to confirm the exact date of his return. “No one with the Canadiens is certain that Alex Newhook will return to action on Thursday.”

VIDEO | Alex Newhook is expected to return to play ahead of schedule, according to @RLavoieTVA: https://t.co/QowZbXInh4 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2026

However, he is doing everything in his power to return as quickly as possible,” he explained on the JiC program. Whether it's Thursday or Saturday, one thing is certain: Newhook is doing everything he can to be ready as soon as his body allows.

The 25-year-old player is described as being “on a mission.” Since his gradual return to the ice, his level of commitment has been high, both in training and in his physical preparation.

The reporter also points out that Newhook is about three weeks ahead of his rehabilitation schedule, a feat that demonstrates his seriousness and desire to contribute to the team quickly.

This potential return comes at a unique time for the Habs, as congestion in the offense is very real. Several players are currently fighting to keep their spots in the lineup, making internal competition more intense than ever.

With several players capable of filling different roles, the coaching staff has to juggle complex decisions, as every appearance on the ice becomes a real audition.

The arrival of Newhook would add another offensive option, while forcing the organization to make some important decisions.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching, the Newhook situation becomes even more strategic. The Canadiens will have to evaluate his fitness, his potential impact, and how he fits into the team's short- and long-term plans.

All in all, Alex Newhook's imminent return is excellent news for the Habs, both from a sporting and strategic standpoint. His determination and hard work show that he is a player who is ready to take on challenges at a crucial point in the season when every decision can influence the team's future.

