World Classic: The United States will draw inspiration from the American victory in hockey

The Winter Olympics are over, and now it's time to look ahead to the World Baseball Classic, which begins on March 5. In fact, the Americans will be inspired by the United States' victory over Canada in the men's hockey gold medal game.

“This is our time to represent our country. What those guys did gives you that motivation.” Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, set to represent the USA at the World Baseball Classic, shared how they'll use the men's hockey gold medal game as motivation. https://t.co/x6o2lLbIHV

Starting with Bryce Harper.

Unbelievable. What a game. I watched them closely the whole time, and it was really fun to watch. Especially in the game against Canada. Canada is incredible at hockey. It's the hockey nation, right? It's really, really cool to watch them, and so proud to be American. So happy to have won and to dominate the hockey world for at least three more years.”

Harper has already worn the US team jersey in baseball, having been part of the US Under-18 team in 2008 and 2009. The Philadelphia Phillies star was scheduled to play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic but was unable to do so due to injury. Harper will have another chance this year, and for him, there's nothing else like it.

There's nothing else like it. You can try to believe there's something similar, but there isn't. Being able to wear your country's colors and represent something much bigger than yourself.”

Kyle Schwarber echoes that sentiment.

When they asked me again, it was obvious. They could ask me when I'm 50 and I'd say yes. I might be playing softball by then, but I'd say yes. Obviously, we're not Olympians. But this is our moment to represent our country. What these guys have done gives you that motivation.

The United States didn't necessarily need any extra motivation, having had a score to settle since 2023 after their defeat in the final against Japan. But let's just say that the American victory in Olympic hockey will only add fuel to an already well-fed fire.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.