World Classic: Shohei Ohtani will pitch “if Mike Trout shows up”

Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound last season after a nearly two-year hiatus from pitching, as the Japanese player recovered from elbow surgery in September 2023. The Los Angeles Dodgers gradually increased his workload leading up to the playoffs, where Ohtani helped them win their second consecutive World Series title. The question then arose as to whether the next step for the Japanese star would be to pitch for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

In fact, during a press conference broadcast during a Dodgers game against the San Diego Padres at spring training, he was asked if he would volunteer to pitch if Team Japan found itself in a close championship game against Team USA.

Ohtani's response, delivered through interpreter Will Ireton, did not disappoint.

It's hard to say, but if Mike Trout shows up, it will be tempting.

Unfortunately, Ohtani will not be taking the mound in the upcoming international tournament as he has not received the necessary insurance coverage. And for his part, Trout simply will not be there.

“If Mike Trout shows up, it'll be tempting.”Shohei Ohtani, who didn't receive insurance to pitch, was asked if he'd pitch in a big spot against USA in the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/Bi7Eg9B7I1 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 22, 2026

Ohtani's amusing response was, of course, a reference to his memorable showdown with Trout in the 2023 Classic. In an epic duel, the two MLB stars faced off in a six-pitch at-bat.

Ohtani didn't flinch against Trout, throwing several 100 MPH fastballs into the strike zone. Then, with a full count, Ohtani struck out Trout, dramatically ending the game and giving Japan the championship.

Unfortunately, we won't be able to see this duel in 2026, as the Japanese player continues to strengthen his arm for the next campaign. So we understand why Ohtani was joking about Trout.

How Shohei Ohtani will keep building up his arm while away at WBC https://t.co/ywUeWyLod6 pic.twitter.com/XJGRpqyKh4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 22, 2026

It remains to be seen what this year's memorable moment in the Classic will be.

