When the Tkachuk brothers’ podcast mocks the Canadiens (and Leon Draisaitl)

The Americans are proud to have beaten Canada in the final of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics.

Brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are obviously at the heart of their country's victory. And true to form, they decided to act with class in victory. #OrNot

Their podcast's X account posted this.

pic.twitter.com/OEs91tcrYs — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) February 22, 2026

Obviously, there are several layers of jokes in this photo, which makes it clear that Canada lost (twice) to the United States in the finals recently.

Yes, there are the Olympics, but we also understand that there's a bit of Panthers/Oilers in there too.

The presence of a bridesmaid from Germany refers to the time Matthew Tkachuk told Leon Draisaitl during the Games that he was always the bridesmaid, never the groom.

Matthew Tkachuk (whose 2025-2026 season could be over) had said that Draisaitl cost all his clubs the victory. So there is clearly an NHL reference as well.

Matthew Tkachuk was hurling chirps at Leon Draisaitl in the U.S. vs. Germany hockey game today pic.twitter.com/hhvpE0B4DD — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2026

It also makes sense to believe that one of the Canadian flags in the Tkachuk montage is for Connor McDavid, the Olympian, but also the Oilers player.

This is clearly going to upset some people. And the Tkachuks will surely continue to be criticized in the coming weeks.

However, it's important to remember that Brady Tkachuk plays in Ottawa, the capital of Canada. He is the captain of a Canadian franchise, so he'd better calm down if he doesn't want to alienate his own fans.

Am I the only one who thinks that, in the short or medium term, Brady Tkachuk will go play in the States?

In a nutshell

– Read on.

— Interesting.

My skates have traveled a lothttps://t.co/Qr3Uw9tKtc — RDS (@RDSca) February 23, 2026

— Sidney Crosby, Team Canada GM one day?