The Alouettes sign two new players

The Montreal Alouettes continue to add depth to their roster ahead of the upcoming season.

The Montreal organization announced the signing of two American players, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright and defensive back Derrick Langford. These acquisitions could provide new options for the coaching staff as the team prepares for its upcoming campaign. The better-known of the two is Arlington Hambright, who has experience in the National Football League. data-end=”708″>National Football League. Selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the Chicago Bears, he played a total of 15 games in the NFL. Although he was not a regular player in the league, he gained valuable experience with several professional organizations.

Before making the jump to the pros, Hambright had a solid college career. He first played for Garden City before continuing his career with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, then with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2019. This last season was particularly memorable as he started every game for his team.

The Alouettes also added Derrick Langford, a defensive back who distinguished himself at the university level with Washington State Cougars. During his final college season, he recorded 39 tackles, two interceptions—one of which he returned for a touchdown—and several pass deflections.

After college, Langford continued his professional career in the United Football League. data-end=”1903″>United Football League, where he played for San Antonio during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He also earned an opportunity with the New York Jets, playing three preseason games.>New York Jets, playing in three preseason games in which he recorded eight tackles and two pass deflections.

These new signings demonstrate the Alouettes' desire to add talent and depth to their roster. The Montreal team continues to explore different markets to build a competitive team capable of competing in the Canadian Football League.

With the arrival of Arlington Hambright and Derrick Langford, fans will now have the opportunity to see how these players can integrate into the Alouettes' system and contribute to the club's success in the upcoming season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.