RUMOR: Panthers looking to trade Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand, who will no longer play

Looking at the standings, it's clear that there are teams that were successful in the past but are currently struggling.

This has opened the door for several teams, including the Canadiens. After all, even though they had improved in 2024-2025, we didn't necessarily expect to see such a good team in Montreal in 2025-2026.

But still…

Among the teams that have slipped in the standings (opening the door for the CH, in particular) are the Panthers. No one expected to see the defending champions fall so low.

The fatigue accumulated over the last few years (three consecutive appearances in the finals) is undoubtedly a factor. But even if it's not an excuse, injuries are also part of the equation.

It started with Aleksander Barkov before the start of the season and it never really stopped.

And now, more and more, the rumor is that the Panthers could decide to be sellers at the deadline and accept that some players may not play again this season, in order to heal their injuries.

According to Jimmy Murphy, it would not be surprising to see the Floridians trade some players and see Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand rest for the rest of the season. These guys have been battered this season, especially in Italy…

Just my gut feeling and no confirmed intel, but I'd expect #TimeToHunt to seriously be contemplating shutting down Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk, and on that note, Bill Zito to be a seller at the trade deadline. — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) February 23, 2026

Jeff Marek raised the same theory regarding the two stars.

It's unclear how much the Panthers (who have little time to decide, given that the deadline is in 11 days) could really sell.

The case that will attract attention is that of Sergei Bobrovsky, a future free agent this summer. I wouldn't be surprised if Bill Zito is talking to him about a contract extension.

We'll see what happens, but the Panthers' situation will be fascinating to follow.

