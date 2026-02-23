Roman Anthony: The Red Sox expect him to become the next David Ortiz.

Roman Anthony only played 71 games last year in his rookie season, but he still hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs during that time, while posting a .292 batting average with an OPS+ of 140. Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old lacked consistency at times, but we were able to appreciate his potential for the future.

And the Boston Red Sox have high hopes for their protégé, to the point that they even hope he will become what David Ortiz was for the franchise for so many years, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

There's no point in revisiting how the Red Sox botched their relationship with Rafael Devers, nor their negotiations with Alex Bregman. But this team seems to be at least one hitter short, even if new leadoff hitter Roman Anthony becomes David Ortiz, which seems to be the Sox's expectation, if not their outright plan.

Let's just say that's a lot of pressure for a kid in his second season in the major leagues.

After losing Alex Bregman, can Red Sox defy underwhelming offensive projections?Column: https://t.co/xFcvWQYsaW — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 23, 2026

But the Red Sox have no choice but to hope, given the lack of depth in Boston's offense. Trevor Story and Jarren Duran are certainly quality hitters, but the top of the lineup will have to do much of the heavy lifting for the Red Sox this season, and that starts with Anthony.

As the 2026 season approaches, many are giving Boston a good chance as a potential American League championship contender, and the pressure will be high in Massachusetts. Comparing the organization's crown jewel to Big Papi at this stage of his career may not be the best approach to take.

