Quinn Hughes sends his message to Toronto media regarding Auston Matthews

Quinn Hughes knows what it's like to be an American captain of a Canadian team. He was captain of the Canucks.

Recently, he obviously made his way to Minnesota after making it clear to his bosses in Vancouver that he wasn't going to continue the adventure any longer.

But despite everything, he understands the reality of the Canadian market.

Vancouver is not Toronto, but that doesn't stop Hughes from understanding a little bit of what Auston Matthews has been going through in terms of pressure in Toronto for years. And yesterday, after the American victory, he decided to defend his friend, who was questioned about the upcoming end of the season.

At no one's request, Quinn Hughes echoed what his brother said (that no one can take away the fact that Matthews is a winner) by saying that this is what the Toronto media should be talking about.

Quinn Hughes said this (after being unable to wait to ask for another beer) while standing alongside his brother and Matthews after the final victory against Canada.

Quinn Hughes asks for another beer before he and his brother defend Auston Matthews from a reporter who tried changing the topic to his regular season play. Reporter: I don't want to take you away from this moment… Matthews: I'm trying to live in the moment, man. Come on… pic.twitter.com/Y9B79Jyyym — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2026

It's understandable that Hughes, who is not planning to return to play for a Canadian team in the short term, chose to position himself “against” the “mean” Canadian media in order to praise his friend. The subtext is clear. #SendYourMessage

But the Toronto media will say what they want.

And from experience: the gold medal doesn't carry the same weight as a Stanley Cup. People talk a lot about the fact that Carey Price doesn't have a ring, but there are few counterarguments about his Olympic medal that carry any weight in the debate.

The subtext of all this: by playing together in February 2025 (four nations) and at the Olympics, the American players are developing great chemistry. That undoubtedly made the difference in yesterday's game.

