Quebec players with Team Canada: Things need to improve, says Martin St-Louis

Yesterday morning, Canada lost in the final of the men's hockey tournament in Milan. The team lost in overtime to the United States in what was generally a game where Canada was the better team on the ice.

But that doesn't change the fact that this morning, the United States is at the top of the world in men's hockey (and women's, as they also won that tournament last Thursday).

That said, we know that no Quebec players were on the Canadian team. On a merit basis, this decision made sense (Mike Matheson was perhaps the most likely candidate), but it was still a blow to Quebec hockey. And in an exclusive interview with TVA Nouvelles, Martin St-Louis was asked about this very issue… and the CH coach believes that this situation is not normal. In his view, it must improve, and changes must be made in this regard.

No Quebecers on Team Canada: “Things need to improve,” says Martin St-Louishttps://t.co/hqf5gScwtC

— TVA Nouvelles (@tvanouvelles) February 23, 2026

St-Louis, who says he does not want to criticize what is happening in Quebec (claiming that it is not his role), believes that there are things that need to be fixed. In his view, the accumulated delay means that there is a fair amount of work to be done, and solutions must be found to the obstacles that arise.

It should be noted that in 2014, St-Louis represented Canada at the Olympics, as one of four Quebecers on the team (along with Patrice Bergeron, Marc-Édouard Vlasic, and Roberto Luongo).

And clearly, St-Louis isn't the only coach with the Habs who sees a problem that needs to be addressed: Claude Julien also believes that the province is currently experiencing a lull in development.

These things happen… but we agree that it's at a drastic level right now.

We know that the problem right now is complex. Everyone has their theory about what needs to be done… but despite everything, things don't seem to have changed in a while. Let's hope that the CH coach's public statement will help get things moving.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Martin St-Louis.

What would the guys get Marty on National Boss's Day? What would the guys get Marty on National Boss's Day?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zSfASg9X4d — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 23, 2026

– The guys are going to party in Miami in the next few hours.

Team USA showing off their gold medals after arriving at Miami International Airport from the Milano Cortina Olympics pic.twitter.com/H3aNaoKYdb — BarDown (@BarDown) February 23, 2026

— Mackenzie Weegar: If he's traded, he's going to cost a lot.