Patrik Laine: here’s the factor that could help the CH trade him

Oh dear, the Patrik Laine file. This famous hot topic for the Canadiens continues to be the subject of much discussion.

After the Olympics, teams are once again allowed to trade, but it seems that Patrik Laine could not be traded unless a team had a specific need.

Marco D'Amico discussed this in his latest podcast, Sur le marché. He spoke to one of his sources, who confirmed that the Kings would be interested in the Finnish player's services, especially to improve their power play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sur le marché (@surlemarchelnh)

D'Amico thinks it would make sense for Laine to go to Los Angeles, but the problem is that the Kings' new acquisition, Artemi Panarin, plays the same position as Laine.

The analyst also added that players available on the trade market who can help a team on the power play are rare, and that could work in the Habs' favor.

In terms of trades, I agree that a team looking for offensive spark might want a player like Laine. The problem is that I don't think the Canadiens really gave the forward a last chance.

He could spark the Habs' second power play, which is in dire need of a boost. If playing time is distributed evenly, I think the Finnish player could be useful on a third line and at least compete with Alexandre Texier.

What do the Canadiens have to lose by giving him another chance? I know there's some salary cap maneuvering to be done, but I don't think the player who helped get the Habs to the playoffs last year has disappeared overnight.

In a nutshell

