Numerous injuries at the Olympics: The CH can consider itself lucky

Sidney Crosby, Kevin Fiala, Josh Morrissey, Mikko Rantanen, Victor Hedman, Radek Faksa, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, and Tage Thompson.

These guys all have something in common. Yes, you're right if you said they all participated in the last Olympic Games in Milan, but…

It goes even further than that.

All of the players mentioned above were injured during the tournament. They may miss games when the NHL resumes play, and their teams are certainly not happy with the results.

Especially since they are all quite important to their respective clubs.

The Games have left their mark on some players…https://t.co/7kBVTFHd3G — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 23, 2026

That said, even though not all of the Canadiens' players shone at the Olympics, there is some good news: they finished the competition in good health.

Alexandre Texier, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, and Oliver Kapanen will (barring any major surprises) be in uniform for the Canadiens' next game on Thursday against the Islanders.

And that must be music to the ears of the Montreal organization. The management is surely very happy to have seen Slaf perform so well during the tournament… but I'm sure they're even happier to see him return to Montreal unscathed.

Juraj Slafkovsky once again showed off his talent at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/wUz5hnX7fG — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 23, 2026

Obviously, injuries are part of the game.

Accidents can happen at any time… and we saw that when Kevin Fiala got hurt against Canada. But even though it's part of the game, it's still really unfortunate for the clubs involved.

So it's a good thing the Habs aren't part of it.

Because losing Slaf, Suzuki, or Kapanen for the long term would have been a real disaster for the Canadiens…

In brief

– Things are heating up in Trois-Rivières.

Goaltender Hunter Jones has been reassigned to the Trois-Rivières Lions. pic.twitter.com/Q9eIQmZg03

— Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) February 23, 2026

— What is the best club in the QMJHL?

Standings #QMJHL Second-to-last ranking of the season with one month left in the regular season Moncton leads the Sags by a nose https://t.co/lt3I87ZA4C — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) February 23, 2026

– Okay. Another piece of nonsense…

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao is set for a rematch on September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas The two last fought on May 2, 2015. pic.twitter.com/0mjyEXB3AJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 23, 2026

– News in MLB.