MLB in brief: Just one start for Tarik Skubal | And one for Kazuma Okamoto
Just one start for Tarik Skubal
He will pitch the Americans' second game in the World Baseball Classic before returning to the Tigers' camp.
Tarik Skubal said today he will make only one start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic before returning to Tigers camp. “If they go to the finals, I think I'm going to try and lobby to just go watch and be with the guys,” he said. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) February 23, 2026
Speaking of Tigers camp: Miguel Cabrera came by to say hello.
Miguel Cabrera reports to #Tigers spring training, reuniting with Justin Verlander and mentoring Josue Briceño https://t.co/jDfLTgkBfO
— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) February 23, 2026
And one
Big hit by Kazuma Okamoto.
Kazuma Okamoto just launched the first home run of his #BlueJays career.
431 feet to dead center. pic.twitter.com/DynknaIqiy
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 23, 2026
The Red Sox are in the market
They want a left-hander for the bullpen.
Red Sox Interested In Left-Handed Bullpen Depth https://t.co/anYnQvPUZ1 pic.twitter.com/9rJYzd1MD1
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 22, 2026
The Blue Jays' plan
Here's who will be pitching in the upcoming games.
Blue Jays upcoming Grapefruit League starters
Tues vs NYY— TBD, likely a minor leaguer
Weds @ DET — Cody Ponce
Thurs vs MIA — Kevin Gausman
Fri @ TBR — Eric Lauer
Sat vs PHI (SS) — Dylan Cease
Sat @ NYY (SS) — Jose Berrios
— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 23, 2026
The Utah market
It's an attractive place to be in the world of sports right now.
I spent a few days in Utah to better understand why Salt Lake City is emerging as a sports boomtown — and an MLB expansion frontrunner.
Here's what I learned …https://t.co/1RrzbtHt8J
— Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) February 23, 2026
