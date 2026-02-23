MLB in brief: Just one start for Tarik Skubal | And one for Kazuma Okamoto

Just one start for Tarik Skubal

He will pitch the Americans' second game in the World Baseball Classic before returning to the Tigers' camp.

Tarik Skubal said today he will make only one start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic before returning to Tigers camp. “If they go to the finals, I think I'm going to try and lobby to just go watch and be with the guys,” he said. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) February 23, 2026

Speaking of Tigers camp: Miguel Cabrera came by to say hello.

Miguel Cabrera reports to #Tigers spring training, reuniting with Justin Verlander and mentoring Josue Briceño https://t.co/jDfLTgkBfO — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) February 23, 2026

And one

Big hit by Kazuma Okamoto.

Kazuma Okamoto just launched the first home run of his #BlueJays career. 431 feet to dead center. pic.twitter.com/DynknaIqiy — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 23, 2026

The Red Sox are in the market

They want a left-hander for the bullpen.

Red Sox Interested In Left-Handed Bullpen Depth https://t.co/anYnQvPUZ1 pic.twitter.com/9rJYzd1MD1 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) February 22, 2026

The Blue Jays' plan

Here's who will be pitching in the upcoming games.

Blue Jays upcoming Grapefruit League starters Tues vs NYY— TBD, likely a minor leaguer

Weds @ DET — Cody Ponce

Thurs vs MIA — Kevin Gausman

Fri @ TBR — Eric Lauer

Sat vs PHI (SS) — Dylan Cease

Sat @ NYY (SS) — Jose Berrios — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 23, 2026

The Utah market

It's an attractive place to be in the world of sports right now.

I spent a few days in Utah to better understand why Salt Lake City is emerging as a sports boomtown — and an MLB expansion frontrunner. Here's what I learned …https://t.co/1RrzbtHt8J — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) February 23, 2026

