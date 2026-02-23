MLB in brief: Just one start for Tarik Skubal | And one for Kazuma Okamoto

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Just one start for Tarik Skubal | And one for Kazuma Okamoto
Credit: Athlon Sports

Just one start for Tarik Skubal

He will pitch the Americans' second game in the World Baseball Classic before returning to the Tigers' camp.

Speaking of Tigers camp: Miguel Cabrera came by to say hello.

And one

Big hit by Kazuma Okamoto.

The Red Sox are in the market

They want a left-hander for the bullpen.

The Blue Jays' plan

Here's who will be pitching in the upcoming games.

The Utah market

It's an attractive place to be in the world of sports right now.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!