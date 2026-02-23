Jordan Binnington to Montreal for Brendan Gallagher and draft picks: “It could happen.”

There are just over ten days left before the NHL trade deadline. With the trade freeze now lifted following the Olympics, we can expect to see some activity in Bettman's league over the next few days.

The CH, currently second in the Atlantic Division, is likely to be a buyer for the first time in years. The club has been doing well so far, but if it really wants to make some headway in the playoffs, it will need to make some moves.Atlantic Division, may be a buyer for the first time in years. The club is doing well so far, but if it really wants to go far in the playoffs, bringing in some reinforcements wouldn't be a bad idea.

Kent Hughes won't make a move just for the sake of it, and he'll have to get his price to do so, but he'll be one to watch.

And in an article for The Athletic, Craig Button and Corey Pronman evaluated trade proposals sent in by readers regarding Blues players. Among them is one that sends Jordan Binnington (and a fifth-round pick) to the CH in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and… Brendan Gallagher.

And according to Pronman, this trade “could happen.”

Athletic subscribers: Binnington to Canadiens? Thomas to Wild? Who says no? Former NHL GM @CraigJButton and our @coreypronman evaluate your Blues trade proposals.https://t.co/YeyzmuOhN9 #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 23, 2026

It should be noted that Button himself claims that the CH does not need a goalie, which makes it seem like he thinks this idea should be forgotten. But in reality, we know that the CH has had its share of difficulties in front of the net this year.

Things were going a little better before the Olympics (since Marco Marciano replaced Eric Raymond), but the sample size was small.

Remember that Binnington is having a miserable season in St. Louis (8-17-6 record, 3.65 goals-against average, and0.864 save percentage), but we know he has a reputation for stepping up in big games, having done quite well as Canada's #1 goalie in Milan. He is under contract for $6 million per year until the end of next season and can refuse to be traded to 14 teams. On the other hand, one wonders whether Gallagher (who has a no-move clause and is still useful in Montreal) would agree tobe traded to St. Louis, where he would have no chance of winning between now and the end of his contract next year. But for the Blues, getting two good picks for Binnington would be a good reason to take on Gally's contract.

I don't see Gallagher (whose wife, who is pregnant, is from Quebec) leaving… but in the worst case scenario, replace #11 with Laine in that scenario. It might make more sense… even though I don't really see Binnington ending up in Montreal either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ EMMA (@emmafortin14)

It should also be noted that the article mentions the possibility of Jordan Kyrou (along with defenseman Tyler Tucker and a third-round pick) ending up in Montreal in exchange for David Reinbacher and Arber Xhekaj. Both Button and Pronman find this idea interesting.

Although, according to Pronman, the Habs don't need another talented winger.

The idea of trading Kaiden Guhle for Colton Parayko was not unanimously supported, while trading Oliver Kapanen, Michael Hage, and a defenseman like Guhle or Reinbacher in exchange for Robert Thomas is a proposal that Button and Pronman consider too expensive.

Let's see what happens in the coming weeks.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

There are only four certainties on this issue… https://t.co/HBzw4zGsSE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2026

Hi, Ivan.

Ivan Demidov at the Habs skills competition yesterday pic.twitter.com/dezabsu5Ha — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 23, 2026

– That's not wrong.

No need for hand wringing in Canada after falling one goal short, but Canada became a one line team in knockout round. Trust faded fast—and their stars' aggression in OT led to tough chance selection. USA was a more complete “team.” Full episode: https://t.co/CxF9UaK7q1 pic.twitter.com/PRiPj0xo4y — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2026

– Yes.