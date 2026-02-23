Jaromir Jagr on Juraj Slafkovsky: “I see myself in him when I was young.”

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Juraj Slafkovsky wasn't just good at the Olympics, he was dominant. He led Slovakia to the semifinals, but he and his team simply ran out of steam.

He continued to inspire an entire nation that needed it, but he also impressed a certain… Jaromir Jagr. That's no small feat.

The former NHL player mentioned this in a post on his social media accounts, looking back on the Olympics.

