Jaromir Jagr on Juraj Slafkovsky: “I see myself in him when I was young.”

Juraj Slafkovsky wasn't just good at the Olympics, he was dominant. He led Slovakia to the semifinals, but he and his team simply ran out of steam.

He continued to inspire an entire nation that needed it, but he also impressed a certain… Jaromir Jagr. That's no small feat.

The former NHL player mentioned this in a post on his social media accounts, looking back on the Olympics.

“I like Juraj Slafkovský's game, maybe because I see myself in him when I was young.” – Jaromir Jagr seems to see a younger version of himself in Juraj Slafkovsky.

If Slafkovsky is anywhere near the player that Jagr was, watch out NHL.

— Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) February 24, 2026

He first sang the praises of Slovakia, which found a way to advance in the tournament thanks to an excellent start against Finland. He spoke about Slafkovsky's great qualities.

“I like Juraj Slafkovský's game, maybe because I see myself in him when I was young. I like these kinds of players who are strong along the boards.” — Jaromir Jagr

Jagr added that the Slovakian is very intelligent and while his teammates get rid of the puck, he leads the play.

It's pretty special to see a player of Jagr's caliber praising Slaf. The fact that he sees himself in him gives the Habs hope for the years to come. The Slovakian player is only 21 years old, which is too often forgotten.

I can't wait to see what he brings to the Canadiens in the coming weeks. The confidence he has gained, in addition to his already impressive play, could take the Habs to another level, especially in the playoffs.

In my opinion, we can officially say that the Canadiens made the right choice in 2022 by selecting Slafkovsky.

