Here are the best offensive players available on the free agent market, according to TSN.

While the East Coast of the United States is experiencing harsh winter weather, temperatures are rising in Indianapolis for the traditional Combine.

With just two weeks to go until the official opening of the free agent market (scheduled for March 11 at 4 p.m. ET), organizations are finalizing their lists of priority targets.

The goal of this analysis is not to guess every destination, but to understand the depth of the market: where are the real departures? Which positions will suffer a drastic drop in talent after the first signings? Here's an overview of the forces at play on offense.

Quarterbacks: Between rehabilitations and risky bets

This 2026 class lacks “franchise players” (Tier 1), but offers some fascinating prospects in the lower categories.

Daniel Jones (Colts): Despite a ruptured Achilles tendon, he proved he could lead a dominant offense. A return to Indianapolis seems logical.

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins): Released by Miami, he becomes the most intriguing “budget” option. At the minimum salary, his accuracy could transform a team like the Chiefs (while waiting for Mahomes to return).

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers): At over 40 years old, he remains a game manager for a team desperately seeking the playoffs, but his ceiling has never been lower.

Running Backs and Receivers: The Quest for Explosiveness

At running back, Breece Hall (Jets) dominates the market. After surviving New York's moribund offense, he is the ideal candidate for an aspiring team. Behind him, last Super Bowl hero Kenneth Walker III will attract attention despite his shortcomings in pass protection.

Among the receivers, George Pickens (Cowboys) is the number one target, although a franchise tag seems inevitable. The case of Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), whose relationship with San Francisco has deteriorated, will be the soap opera of the summer.

The tight end market and the elite offensive line The Kyle Pitts Sr. (Falcons) case divides experts. Is he an elite tight end or an overpaid hybrid receiver? His 2025 stats (88 receptions, 928 yards) justify an annual salary of between $13 million and $16 million. On the other hand, veterans like Travis Kelce will remain loyal to their longtime teams for reasons of prestige rather than financial gain.

Tyler Linderbaum: The Ravens' contract dilemma Tyler Linderbaum's situation perfectly illustrates the flaws in NFL regulations. Since the league groups all linemen (centers, guards, and tackles) under the same label for the “franchise tag,” the price to retain a center becomes exorbitant ($27.9 million). Without this protection, Linderbaum is headed for free agency, where teams like the Chargers, led by former Baltimore executives, are waiting for him.

Between now and March 9, when the legal trading window opens, expect numerous budget cuts that will swell the ranks of available talent.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.