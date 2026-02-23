Heading to Kansas City for Tyreek Hill?

It's an earthquake on the NFL free agent market: for the first time in a decade, Tyreek Hill is a free agent.

Last Monday, the Miami Dolphins made the drastic decision to release their star receiver to save $22.8 million under the salary cap. At almost 32 years old, the man nicknamed “Cheetah” finds himself at a crossroads, but one name is already on everyone's lips: the Kansas City Chiefs.

No sooner had the news broken than Chris Jones, the Chiefs' defensive lineman, sent a clear message on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Hill with an “alarm clock” emoji. For Jones and many analysts, the time has come for the receiver to come full circle and return to Arrowhead Stadium.

An elite mentor for Patrick Mahomes' offense

Although Hill is recovering from major surgery on his left knee, his desire to win remains intact. “The Cheetah never slows down,” he proclaimed on Instagram. His current presence in Kansas City for rehabilitation only fuels rumors of an imminent signing. For Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, the interest makes sense: the team has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Hill's departure in 2021.

Former teammate Tyrann Mathieu also highlights the crucial aspect of this potential transfer. Beyond his physical prowess, Hill could become the ultimate mentor for young rookies like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. By signing a one-year, bonus-heavy contract, similar to what was done with JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Chiefs would minimize risk while giving Patrick Mahomes a devastating weapon for the 2026 season.

If Travis Kelce confirms his return for a 14th season, seeing the magical trio of Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill back on the field is no longer just a fan's dream, but a very real strategic possibility.

