Football Québec announces head coach for its U16 women’s team

An important announcement has just been made by Football Quebec: Jean-Philippe Bégin is officially becoming the head coach of Team Quebec U16.

This appointment marks a new stage for the excellence program, which continues to focus on the experience and development of young talent across the province.

Having been involved in the program for several years, Jean-Philippe Bégin is already very familiar with the structure of the organization and the demands of high-level soccer. His career with the provincial team demonstrates steady progress and a strong commitment to player development. In 2022, he served as linebackers coach, a key position in implementing the defensive system. He then continued his rise by becoming defensive coordinator for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

This experience allowed him to build a solid reputation among athletes and coaching staff members. His ability to share his knowledge, motivate players, and structure an effective defense has contributed to strengthening the team's competitiveness.

In addition to his involvement with the provincial team, Jean-Philippe Bégin is also a well-known figure in Quebec amateur soccer. Since 2019, he has served as head coach and defensive coordinator for the Géants de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. Under his leadership, the organization has continued to develop many young players and maintain a structured and competitive program.

This dual experience, both at the provincial and local levels, makes him a logical choice to lead the U16 team. His approach is often described as focused on discipline, athlete development, and strategic understanding of the game.

For Football Québec, this appointment is part of a clear commitment to continue developing soccer in the province by providing young players with solid coaching. The goal remains to prepare athletes to take the next steps in their athletic careers, whether at the college or university level.

With this new responsibility, Jean-Philippe Bégin will now have the mission of guiding the next generation of Quebec talent. Many observers in the field believe that his leadership and passion for the sport could have a significant impact on the future of the U16 program.

