Marc-Olivier Cook
Flight changed: Americans are heading to Miami to party
Credit: X

After defeating Canada in the Olympic men's hockey final, the Americans were supposed to fly back to the United States and head to New York City.

But their flight was changed due to bad weather in the Big Apple. The result?

The flight in question will ultimately land in Miami… and the players are going to enjoy it.

They're going to enjoy it because tonight, the guys are going to party where the Panthers celebrated their two recent Stanley Cup victories. The players will be at E11EVEN MIAMI to celebrate with fans who want to go there for the occasion.

And clearly, we can agree that it's going to be… something.

That said, one wonders how far this will go… because the club has a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House tomorrow. The players were invited after their victory over Canada, as is often the case for teams that win a championship in the United States.

But in all this, the players are certainly not disappointed to have had their flight changed in this way. They will have the opportunity to celebrate in a place where it is warm and where it is “well regarded” to party.

And it's probably not as if the plan was to stay quiet even when landing in New York, you know…

I can't wait to see the photos and videos that will come out of this party. It's likely to be quite a unique experience… because we know how proud Americans are to have won this gold medal.

And I can't wait to see the players' faces when they visit the White House. I think a couple of them are going to be pretty beat up… hehe.


