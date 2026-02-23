End of the transaction freeze: here’s what we’re watching for with the Canadiens

That's it: the Olympic Games are over.

This means that NHL players will be able to get back to work. Starting Wednesday, National Hockey League games will resume.

Just like that, the race for the playoffs will begin again. And we'll start watching hockey again where not all the Canadiens players are stars.

It should also be noted that as of midnight, the trade freeze in the NHL has been lifted. Teams are now allowed to start trading players and sending them down to the minors again.

At this important time in the NHL (with the trade deadline coming up next Friday), what should we be watching for with the Canadiens? We've prepared a checklist of issues to follow, both on the ice and in the front office.

1. The Patrik Laine situation

Now that the freeze is over, will Kent Hughes be able to get the Finn out of his organization? This is a very important issue to follow.

Eric Engels: Re Patrik Laine: If the 27-year-old Finn sees any post-Olympics action, we expect it to be for someone other than the Canadiens – Sportsnet (2/5) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 13, 2026

2. Alex Newhook's progress

Alex Newhook is the big injured player to watch — along with Laine, of course — in Montreal. He is progressing well and could return to action in the coming weeks.

3. Who will skip their turn?

Before the Olympic break, Alexandre Texier's injury meant that the Canadiens had only 12 healthy forwards. But now, with Texier, Newhook, and Laine (we'll mention him even though we don't think he'll play for the Habs again), there's congestion.

Martin St-Louis will have some decisions to make very quickly.

The same question can be asked about the defense (Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble) and the situation in front of the net, as was the case before the break. The goalies' playing time will clearly be a topic of discussion.

4. The schedule

On Thursday and Saturday, the Habs will play at home, hosting the Islanders and the Capitals. But after that, the beginning of March will not be easy, with games in the West on the schedule. The club will play 10 games in three weeks from March 1 to 21.

5. The deadline itself

Obviously, the deadline is the big event we'll be focusing on. There are only three games left before the fateful moment (Friday, March 6, at 3 p.m.), and we'll see what the Canadiens have in store for their fans.

Quick thoughts

– Coach of the Canadiens, one of the most demanding positions in sports. [NYT]

– Hiring Paul Coffey: egos were put aside.

Frank Seravalli: Re Oilers/Paul Coffey re-hiring: It required a bunch of pride being swallowed by two really proud men in Knoblauch and Coffey; the way last season ended, probably wasn't a lotta love lost between these guys — Frankly Hockey (2/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 23, 2026

— A perfect penalty kill for the Americans at the Olympics.

