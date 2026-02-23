Drone alert in Ukraine: KHL game interrupted (and suspended)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Drone alert in Ukraine: KHL game interrupted (and suspended)
Credit: Capture d'écran YouTube

Wow.

Earlier today, a match between Sochi and CSKA Moscow was suspended for rather worrying reasons.

After the first period, the game had to be interrupted because Ukrainian drones were circling the arena outside.
Fans at the venue evacuated the area to take shelter in the basement, where there is a bomb shelter. The good news? No one was injured… and those inside the arena were able to return home safely. Still, a situation like this is scary. Especially with the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years…

It is not yet known when the game will resume.

When the game was interrupted at the Bolshoi Ice Dome (where the Olympic hockey competitions were held in 2014), the score was 0-0. Neither club had scored in the first period.

The stands were evacuated and spectators were sent home. At that point, it should be noted that a drone alert was declared in Sochi… and air traffic at Sochi airport was also temporarily suspended.

This is huge news.

But again, the good news is that no one was injured after what happened. I imagine, however, that the fans in attendance will remember this game for a very, very long time… even if it's not for the right reasons.
[sapcer title=”In a nutshell”] Absolutely.

– Hello, Ivan!

– They'll still be good in four years.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!