Big announcement for the Falcons and Kyle Pitts

The suspense ends in Georgia.

According to information from Jeremy Fowler (ESPN), the Atlanta Falcons have decided to place the franchise tag on their talented tight end, Kyle Pitts Sr. This strategic decision guarantees the 25-year-old athlete's presence in the lineup for the 2026 season, preventing him from testing the free agent market. Financially, this move represents a major investment. Based on the average of the five highest salaries at his position, Pitts' one-year contract is expected to be worth approximately $16,319,000. Both parties now have until July 15 to try to agree on a long-term contract extension.

An offensive renaissance under Stefanski

After a few seasons marred by injuries and instability at quarterback, Pitts reminded the entire league why he was selected fourth overall in 2021. Last year, he finished second among NFL tight ends with 88 receptions and 928 yards, in addition to setting a career high with five touchdowns. His historic performance against Tampa Bay (166 yards, 3 touchdowns) earned him a spot on the All-Pro second team.

The arrival of new head coach Kevin Stefanski, a former tight ends coach known for maximizing the use of that position, seems to be the perfect catalyst for the rest of his career. With new general manager Ian Cunningham and president Matt Ryan—who was Pitts's quarterback during his record-breaking 1,000-yard season in 2021—the Falcons are betting everything on continuity.

At 6-foot-6, Pitts possesses a unique combination of size and speed. By securing him for 2026, Atlanta ensures it retains one of the most formidable weapons in the league to bolster its offense under a promising new coaching regime.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.