Angels: Owner believes fans don’t prioritize winning

There are good team owners in Major League Baseball. But there are also bad ones.

Arte Moreno, the controlling shareholder of the Angels, is one of the bad ones. He doesn't let his baseball people run the show and often puts obstacles in their way.

When it looked like he was going to sell his club a few years ago, a wind of change seemed to be blowing through Anaheim… but it didn't happen.

Moreno didn't want to surround Mike Trout with talent when he was in his prime. He let Shohei Ohtani slip away for a song, and he never gave his GM the resources to build a rotation worthy of the name.

Again this year, he chose to cut back on payroll. And while he could have had Albert Pujols as manager, he preferred to force his GM to hire Kurt Suzuki on a one-year contract.

And now, Arte Moreno has recently stated that he doesn't think winning is among the five most important things for fans when they come to the stadium. You have to be out of touch…

According to data he obtained (we don't know how), price, safety, and customer experience are in the top five most important factors, but winning is not.

Sam Blum discussed this in an article (The Athletic), and let's just say that the players and the Players Association aren't exactly thrilled to hear an owner of a team like Los Angeles say that.

Angels players "took notice" of owner Arte Moreno suggesting that LAA fans don't prioritize winning. MLBPA director Bruce Meyer met with Angels players on Sunday morning.

Angels fans have been forced to watch their team lose for too long, but that doesn't mean everyone likes it. On the contrary: it's hard for everyone there.

It's time for the club to change owners.

