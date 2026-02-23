All the doubts Jose Berrios had in 2025 have disappeared.

For the first time since September, Jose Berrios took the mound today.

His stats (2.2 innings, three hits, two earned runs) against the Mets are not important: the main goal was to see how his body would react after spending the last few months recovering from injury.

And the good news is that it went well.

After his 47 pitches (plus 13 more in the bullpen), Berrios spoke to the media. He said he felt good (100%, even) and that at this time last year, he already had doubts about his health.

https://twitter.com/MitchBannon/status/2026017508524712031

In fact, he explained that last year, he didn't listen to his body. He had never really thrown despite the pain and decided, for months, to challenge his bicep.

Bad idea, in the end.

The results are well known, but he is clearly willing to adapt his approach to stay healthy and put his 2025 season behind him.

I imagine the Blue Jays couldn't ask for anything better.

https://twitter.com/ArdenZwelling/status/2026022406251237803

If the pitcher could be reliable, that would make all the difference. Logically (barring a catastrophe), the Blue Jays won't ask him to be a #1 pitcher since Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman are there for that.

If Berrios can be reliable behind Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber (once he's back to full health), and Trey Yesavage, that would be perfect. And if he gives more? All the better.

PMLB

