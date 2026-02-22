“You decide which team was better today” – Nathan MacKinnon

Canada lost todayto the Americans, who won 2-1 in overtime. This time, the Golden Goal went to the bad guys…

The whiskey and milk drinkers were more opportunistic, and ultimately, it's the scoreboard that determines the winner.

Sullivan: “The team was built with personality in mind. We were loaded with personality up and down the lineup. There are whiskey drinkers and milk drinkers, and we have a lot of whiskey drinkers on this team.” https://t.co/lh5zUnVFN6 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 22, 2026

Otherwise, it would have been the Canadians who won the gold. The shots ended 42-28 in favor of the Canadians, and they had dozens more scoring chances.

Nathan MacKinnon asked reporters to answer the question: “Who was the best team?”

It was clearly Canada, but…

It's up to you to judge who was the better team today. – Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon on Canada's Olympic final loss: “You be the judge of who was the better team today.” MacKinnon's open-net miss was one of several opportunities the Canadians failed to convert. pic.twitter.com/iyiBDdrjIS — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 22, 2026

But, ultimately, the United States was more opportunistic and didn't miss completely empty nets.

Canada would have won if you had put the puck in the net, Nathan…

Still thinking about Nate MacKinnon missing this wide-open net for Canada in the 3rd period… pic.twitter.com/j884PQcuvR — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 22, 2026

Besides, was he playing injured? Was he sick? The question arises because Mack hasn't been himself in this tournament.

In my opinion, he was poor in five-on-five situations and failed to make his teammates better on the ice. And that's the job of a superstar like him. He may have scored a big goal against Finland to secure a medal for his team, but at the end of the day, he should have given more.

Just like Connor McDavid, for that matter.

– At least we're still the kings of curling.

With the gold medal around his neck, Brad Jacobs has a message for his detractorshttps://t.co/BgFE9MCH1a — RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2026

