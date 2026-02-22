“You decide which team was better today” – Nathan MacKinnon

Raphael Simard
Credit: X

Canada lost todayto the Americans, who won 2-1 in overtime. This time, the Golden Goal went to the bad guys…

The whiskey and milk drinkers were more opportunistic, and ultimately, it's the scoreboard that determines the winner.

Otherwise, it would have been the Canadians who won the gold. The shots ended 42-28 in favor of the Canadians, and they had dozens more scoring chances.

Nathan MacKinnon asked reporters to answer the question: “Who was the best team?”

It was clearly Canada, but…

It's up to you to judge who was the better team today. – Nathan MacKinnon

But, ultimately, the United States was more opportunistic and didn't miss completely empty nets.

Canada would have won if you had put the puck in the net, Nathan…

Besides, was he playing injured? Was he sick? The question arises because Mack hasn't been himself in this tournament.
In my opinion, he was poor in five-on-five situations and failed to make his teammates better on the ice. And that's the job of a superstar like him. He may have scored a big goal against Finland to secure a medal for his team, but at the end of the day, he should have given more.

Just like Connor McDavid, for that matter. 


