VIDEO: Mike Matheson’s son steals the show at the Canadiens’ skills competition

It's the Canadiens' classic skills competition today.

Several families have gathered at the Bell Centre for the event, which is always very popular with fans.

And once again, Mike Matheson's son put on a show for the occasion.

He participated in last year's skills competition and won over Canadiens fans. That was the case again this year… when he competed in the fastest skater event. Lane Hutson won with a time of 13.624 seconds.

But seeing Mike Matheson's son take his lap around the rink was also a truly special moment:

Little Matheson skating around the rink, Mike right in front of him, encouraging him to skate faster and telling him how proud he is of him…

That's cool. Remember that the kid also “participated” in a Canadiens practice during the Olympic break and he really seemed happy:

Goal: Mike Matheson's son. Assists: Ivan Demidov and Kirby Dach

Phillip Danault's son was also seen on the ice for the event.

It's a really great idea to bring young people together with the Canadiens players. It gives the players a chance to experience something different… and obviously allows the children to create truly unforgettable memories.

Bravo!

Phillip Danault and his son, Phillip-Édouard, on ice together at Bell Centre for #Habs Skills Competition.

Overtime

Canada lost the gold medal to the Americans today… but those at the Bell Centre had the opportunity to forget about that and enjoy some quality family time.

Which, at the end of the day, is what really matters.