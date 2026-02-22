Sidney Crosby, even on one leg, wouldn’t have missed so many open nets.

Okay.

Canada failed to win its gold medal match against the United States at the Olympics. It ended in overtime with three players on each side… and it was a painful defeat for the Maple Leafs.

But it wasn't for lack of scoring opportunities in the game.

Canada had its chances even though it had to do without Sidney Crosby. And speaking of the Kid… I'm convinced he wouldn't have missed so many open nets even if he was on a pass. I love Nathan MacKinnon… but in a crucial moment like this, you can't miss a gift like this:

I say gift… because the United States' goalie really had a great game. Connor Hellebuyck was brilliant in front of his net and gave the Canadians practically nothing during the game.

That said, Macklin Celebrini also missed several scoring chances. Connor McDavid played well, but he wasn't able to make the difference in the end… and the same can be said of Cale Makar, even though he was the only one to beat Hellebuyck in the end.

The guys have a long way to go before they reach Sidney Crosby's level, let's put it that way…

I wonder what it would have been like if Sid had played. I wonder if he still had another trick up his sleeve… he who already gave Canada the victory at the 2010 Olympics.

It's a shame for him.

We know how much he wanted to play… and he must be feeling a little bitter right now.

But at the end of the day, even though we have to tip our hats to Hellebuyck, Canada lost because it missed too many opportunities. It lost because the key players weren't able to put the puck in the net, even though the chances were there.

That's what I take away from it, anyway. And I know I'm not the only one.

