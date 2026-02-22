Portrait 2026: Colorado Rockies

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the Colorado Rockies are on the menu.

2025 Season

As we know, Colorado is in the midst of a long rebuilding process. However, last year's 119 losses must be the bottom of the barrel, as it was a long agony for fans in 2025.

Additions and departures

Despite his lackluster statistics, the biggest loss for the Rockies this winter is undoubtedly starting pitcher German Marquez. In addition to the veteran pitcher, Orlando Arcia, Thairo Estrada, Kyle Farmer, and Michael Toglia have also become free agents.

Angel Chivilli and Ryan Rolison were traded to other teams, while Drew Romo and Anthony Molina were lost in the waiver draft.

On the other side of the spectrum, the biggest acquisitions during the offseason were Jose Quintana, Tomoyuki Sugano, Willi Castro, and Michael Lorenzen. Added to that are Quebec native Édouard Julien, Jake McCarthy, and Brennan Bernardino.

Here's Edouard Julien batting at Spring Training. He did swing though eventually! If you listen closely you can hear @greggtmasterson in the background. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/djR2akyxwL — Tyler the Twins Guy (@thetwinsguy) February 20, 2026

Strengths and weaknesses

Catcher Hunter Goodman had an excellent 2025 season and will look to continue that momentum this season. Center fielder Brenton Doyle and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar will be other players to watch, while it will be interesting to follow Julien's situation in the Rockies' infield. It's up to him to seize this new opportunity.

As we have become all too accustomed to since his arrival with the Rockies, Kris Bryant will be sidelined for a long time due to back problems, having played only 11 games last year.

The addition of Lorenzen is a low-risk move that will stabilize a starting rotation that sorely needs it. He will be supported by Kyle Freeland, Quintana, Sugano, and Ryan Feltner on the mound. Nothing to write home about, especially considering the altitude in Colorado, but we're heading in the right direction in that regard.

Expectations for the 2026 season

No one will claim that the Rockies will be competitive in 2026 or even in the not-so-distant future, but there is no doubt that there is young talent around which Colorado can build.

So it will be another tough campaign in a division that is not exactly stacked with talent, but the future looks brighter than it did 365 days ago for the Rockies.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.