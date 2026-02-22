P.K. Subban upsets Canadiens by reacting to Americans’ victory

Canada lost the Olympic gold medal today. A 2-1 overtime loss to the Americans. Jack Hughes ended the dream and turned a morning of hope into national silence. An intense, emotional, and above all heartbreaking final. Enough to leave Canadian fans with a bitter taste in their mouths. The kind of game that sticks in your throat for years. And as always after a Canada-United States game, emotions run high. Social media explodes. Debates fly in all directions. The rivalry takes center stage. It was in this context that P.K. Subban posted this on X.

“Thank you for coming. Congratulations.” — P.K. Subban

LIL JIZZY THANKS FOR COMIN' CONGRATS pic.twitter.com/090RUjZI9f — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) February 22, 2026

Short. Direct. No nuance.

What bothers many fans about this post is not just the message. It's what comes with it. In the video accompanying his post, Subban literally praises the Americans. He talks about a “coming out party” for Jack Hughes, compares the victory to 1980 and the Miracle on Ice, evokes “heartbreak city in every major city in Canada,” and celebrates the rise of the new American generation.

The problem? Subban is Canadian. He has represented the country on the international stage. He has worn the maple leaf with pride. He has even won gold with Canada in his career. He is not a neutral observer from elsewhere. He is a former member of the team.

And now, at a time when the country is suffering a heartbreaking defeat, he chooses to applaud the opponent enthusiastically. To some, it looks like a professional analysis. To others, it sounds like an inappropriate celebration.

Objectively, the United States deserved their victory. Connor Hellebuyck was very solid. The Americans seized their chance in overtime. No one can deny that.

But in the context of an Olympic final lost to their number one rival, tone matters as much as facts.

As a result, comments have been heated. Some speak of a lack of loyalty. Others defend his right to analyze the game without bias.

One thing is certain: when Canada loses gold to the United States, there is a very fine line between analysis and celebration. And this time, for many fans, Subban crossed that line.

In brief

– Victory for the Trois-Rivières Lions.

VICTORYYYYY Thank you for coming out this weekend, dear fans! See you on Friday, February 27, at 7 p.m. for one of the most anticipated games of the season: the affiliation game! Details and tickets https://t.co/MlaK0tWIoa pic.twitter.com/1Yeo6VWNwt — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) February 22, 2026

— Nick Suzuki learned a lot.

The Canadiens captain still made an impression in his Olympic debut https://t.co/i9u9nYRLxH

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 22, 2026

– Possibly the end of Brad Marchand's season.

Jeff Marek: Re Panthers: I wonder about the health of Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk, there were times in this Olympic tournament where I wondered…is [Marchand] playing like a guy who knows that this is the last hockey he's going to play this season – DFO Rundown (2/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 22, 2026

– Impressive.



Brock Nelson is the fourth member of his family to win an Olympic gold medal His grandfather and his great uncle won gold with Team USA in 1960 and his uncle won gold in 1980 with the Miracle On Ice team.#MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/gx7iwAElgX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 22, 2026

– A dream come true for Lane Hutson.