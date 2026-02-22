No need for Cole Caufield in overtime: Bill Guerin always knew it

Not selecting Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson for the Olympic team was not a unanimous decision.

In the end, Bill Guerin was proven right: his club not only won gold, but won in overtime, one of Caufield's specialties.

Deep down, the Wild's GM always knew: he didn't need little Cole… Guerin won't be hearing about it for the next two years, though.

From a Canadiens fan's perspective, my feelings about Caufield and Hutson not being selected are mixed. On the one hand, I would have liked to see them participate in the Olympic event, win a gold medal, and rub shoulders with the other American stars. But on the other hand, I'm glad they stayed in Montreal and got some rest. We'll need them for the quest for the most important trophy: the Stanley Cup.

Speaking of three-on-three play and the Americans, can we be honest? I love three-on-three in the regular season: it's fast-paced, entertaining, and, most importantly, the game ends faster. Everyone loves three-on-three in the regular season.

But for the gold medal at the Olympics, it's absolutely ridiculous.

You absolutely cannot determine a winner when there are four players missing from the ice.

Jon Cooper on the 3-on-3 OT: “You take four players off the ice, now hockey's not hockey anymore. There's a reason overtime and shootouts are in play — it's all TV-driven to end games, so it's not a long time. There's a reason why it's not in the Stanley Cup final or playoffs.” — Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) February 22, 2026

I don't want to make excuses: I would have said the same thing if Canada had won.

There's a reason why this kind of situation doesn't happen in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Even in last year's Four Nations Tournament final, the game was played five-on-five…

In a nutshell

– That's clear.

Sidney Crosby | “If I could have played, I would have played.” https://t.co/HW56W8AqMh — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 22, 2026

— Worth listening to.

32 Thoughts Gold Medal reaction pod

Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU We return to our regular schedule on Friday — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 22, 2026

— The Olympic Village brought the American players closer together.

Larkin said staying in the Village was key for Team USA's camaraderie: “Olympic spirit, team chemistry, and there's something to that. When you're around all the other athletes, the best athletes in the world, and you get to talk to them and be around that environment, it's… — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 22, 2026

— Without a doubt.

David Pagnotta: I would be surprised if Jordan Kyrou is a member of the Blues next season — DFO Rundown (2/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) February 22, 2026

— The Rocket loses.