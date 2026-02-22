No need for Cole Caufield in overtime: Bill Guerin always knew it

Raphael Simard
Credit: X

Not selecting Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson for the Olympic team was not a unanimous decision.

In the end, Bill Guerin was proven right: his club not only won gold, but won in overtime, one of Caufield's specialties.

Deep down, the Wild's GM always knew: he didn't need little Cole… Guerin won't be hearing about it for the next two years, though.

From a Canadiens fan's perspective, my feelings about Caufield and Hutson not being selected are mixed. On the one hand, I would have liked to see them participate in the Olympic event, win a gold medal, and rub shoulders with the other American stars. But on the other hand, I'm glad they stayed in Montreal and got some rest. We'll need them for the quest for the most important trophy: the Stanley Cup.

Speaking of three-on-three play and the Americans, can we be honest? I love three-on-three in the regular season: it's fast-paced, entertaining, and, most importantly, the game ends faster. Everyone loves three-on-three in the regular season.

But for the gold medal at the Olympics, it's absolutely ridiculous.

You absolutely cannot determine a winner when there are four players missing from the ice.

I don't want to make excuses: I would have said the same thing if Canada had won.

There's a reason why this kind of situation doesn't happen in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Even in last year's Four Nations Tournament final, the game was played five-on-five…


