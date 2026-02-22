New twist in Aaron Rodgers’ decision with the Steelers

The future of Aaron Rodgers continues to fuel discussions in the NFL.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Aaron Rodgers continues to fuel discussions in the National Football League.

After a season filled with media attention with the Pittsburgh Steelers, several observers are still trying to determine whether the quarterback will be back in 2026 or if he will ultimately decide to turn the page on his career.

Over the past few weeks, various NFL insiders have provided conflicting information. Some believe Rodgers is seriously considering a return, while others believe retirement remains a real possibility. This uncertainty is keeping fans and the organization in suspense.

According to some reports from analysts with good connections in the league, the chances of seeing Rodgers back in uniform next year have even increased. If the veteran decides to continue his career, several sources believe it would only be in Pittsburgh.

Other observers argue that the chances of a comeback are slim, citing discussions with people close to the player at the end of last season. For them, retirement could be an option seriously considered by the quarterback.

Although there are rumors of a possible signing in the coming weeks, there is no indication that a decision will be made quickly. Recent experience shows that Rodgers often takes his time before confirming his plans for the following season. Last season, he waited until early June to make his agreement official. A similar scenario would therefore not be surprising this year.

The organizational context in Pittsburgh also adds an interesting dimension to the situation. The arrival of head coach Mike McCarthy, who has previously worked with Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers, could be an important factor in the quarterback's thinking.

On the field, Rodgers had a respectable season in his first year with the Steelers. He completed over 65% of his passes, racked up over 3,300 yards, and threw 24 touchdown passes. The team finished the regular season with a 10-6 record. However, the playoffs were more difficult, with the Steelers' offense being dominated in their elimination. Despite this, the possibility of seeing Rodgers back for another season remains very real.

As the 2026 season approaches, one question remains: will the veteran choose to return for one last campaign, or will he decide that the time has come to hang up his helmet?

Tom Pelissero to Rich Eisen on Aaron Rodgers returning in 2026: “The odds, as I said on Super Bowl Sunday, they are rising that Aaron Rodgers comes back. I don't see it being any place else. If he's going to play, I believe it will be for the Pittsburgh Steelers.” #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 22, 2026

