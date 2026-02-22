MLB in brief: Paul Skenes is happy | Rhys Hoskins in Cleveland
Paul Skenes is happy
Seeing the Americans beat the Canadians makes him happy. “That's what Americans do: we win.”
Paul Skenes on the Americans winning Olympic hockey gold: “It's cool. That's what the USA does. We win.”
— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 22, 2026
MLB also highlighted Jack Hughes' goal.
6/24/19: No. 1 overall NHL draft pick Jack Hughes watched the Yankees beat the Blue Jays in New York.
2/22/26: Jack Hughes scored the golden goal for USA over Canada in the Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/UNTaSdJeFQ
— MLB (@MLB) February 22, 2026
Change to the World Baseball Classic
A Canadian pitcher was not insured.
Canadian roster change for World Baseball Classic: Brock Dykxhoorn in for fellow righty Carter Loewen, who didn't get insurance clearance.
Dykxhoorn, a member of Taiwan's Uni-President Lions, helped Canada win gold at 2015 Pan Ams.
Loewen is a reliever in the Padres system.
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 22, 2026
Rhys Hoskins to Cleveland He signed a minor league deal.