Seeing the Americans beat the Canadians makes him happy. “That's what Americans do: we win.”

Paul Skenes on the Americans winning Olympic hockey gold: “It's cool. That's what the USA does. We win.”

MLB also highlighted Jack Hughes' goal.

6/24/19: No. 1 overall NHL draft pick Jack Hughes watched the Yankees beat the Blue Jays in New York.

2/22/26: Jack Hughes scored the golden goal for USA over Canada in the Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/UNTaSdJeFQ

