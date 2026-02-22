Matthew Tkachuk: “Hockey is our sport.”

It wouldn't be a rivalry if Canada always won.

You have to let the Americans win once in a while, hehe.

But with two 2-1 overtime wins for the Gold (men's and women's), you can't blame the Americans for being on top of the world. Matthew Tkachuk thinks hockey has become their sport.

This is probably not a quote that will please Canadians, including the three members of his team in Florida (Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Sam Reinhart) who were on the other side of the spectrum.

But hey, Tkachuk can think what he wants; his country has only won three gold medals in 106 years.

I would love to see a best-of-seven series between the two nations, similar to the series of the century between the USSR and Canada several years ago…

That's not going to happen anytime soon, though. However, there will be a World Cup in 2028 and the next Olympic Games in 2030. So Canada will have two opportunities in the next four years to “take back its sport.”

The fact remains that Canada is clearly superior in terms of total Olympic medals.

I'm already looking forward to 2028.

