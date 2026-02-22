Juraj Slafkovsky named to Olympic All-Star Team

The Olympic tournament is over. We were treated to an excellent show… even though the result is disappointing for all Canadians. That said, Habs fans were able to see Juraj Slafkovsky shine on the international stage, which is good news in itself. And his performances have not gone unnoticed. After all, Slaf was named to the tournament's All-Star Team. He is one of three forwards alongside Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, while Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes are on defense.

Unsurprisingly, Connor Hellebuyck was selected as the goalie for the All-Star team.

It should also be noted that McDavid was named MVP of the competition.

Quinn Hughes is the tournament's best defenseman, while Hellebuyck is the best goalie of the Olympic Games.

Quinn Hughes is the tournament's best defenseman, while Hellebuyck is the best goalie of the Olympic Games.

But for Slafkovsky, it's truly a great achievement.

He was really disappointed not to have won the bronze medal with Slovakia, but he's coming back to Montreal with quite an accomplishment under his belt. Being part of the all-star team with forwards like McDavid and Celebrini is pretty special, and it shows how good the young player was during the tournament. He stood up for his country, he dominated some games, and I'm happy to see him get this recognition. And it's even more encouraging for Canadiens fans because we really seem to be witnessing his blossoming on the ice.

What a hockey player he's becoming right now!

And the good news in all this? The kid is only 21… and he has the physique and the assets to get even better pretty quickly.

