Johnny Gaudreau: his children in the photo, a jersey, and songs in his honor

The Americans beat the Canadians in overtime in the Olympic hockey tournament final. I don't have to say men's or women's hockey because it's true in both cases.

Right now, the Americans are ahead of Canada in terms of hockey. Will this still be true in a few years? Only time will tell.

But right now, the States are ahead.

There are few reasons to celebrate in Canada right now after Jack Hughes' goal. But there is one thing that very few people here will complain about in the midst of the celebrations.

The American players presented the crowd with a Johnny Gaudreau jersey with the number 13 on it.

The United States paid tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after their victory. #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/X1fjVr9NIY — RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2026

More than that? Chants were heard in honor of the Gaudreau brothers, and Johnny's children were brought onto the ice for photos of the champions. That's a nice touch.

An emotional moment followed the medal ceremony as the children of the late Johnny Gaudreau, a former Team USA hockey player who passed away in 2024, were brought onto the ice for the team photo. There are so many special stories connected to this team. pic.twitter.com/LJhzupDpSn — David Closson (@DavidClosson) February 22, 2026

Some people may wonder on X whether Gaudreau would have had a place on such a team, but that's a somewhat futile debate. The important thing is that the gesture was a beautiful one.

It was understated and tasteful.

It had been a long time since the subject of Gaudreau had been brought to the forefront, and the timing was right to do so in the wake of the American victory.

I imagine it makes the Americans less detestable to many people.

In quick succession

– I wouldn't know what to do with that either.

The looks on Canadian players' faces getting their little Olympic plush toys pic.twitter.com/mDEua0sT7E — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 22, 2026

— It's not a steal. Canada wasn't opportunistic enough to win.

Objectively speaking: this result is a theft. That's hockey. But Canada was far superior to the United States. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 22, 2026

– It's been a long time since Canadian NHL players won Olympic gold… and that didn't change in 2026.

A disappointed Nick Suzuki gets his Olympic silver medal with Team Canada pic.twitter.com/RnYpNvmX9o — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 22, 2026

– Yes.

The save of the year. Period. https://t.co/rnVNuDiPOS — Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) February 22, 2026

— Good point.