Johnny Gaudreau: his children in the photo, a jersey, and songs in his honor

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Johnny Gaudreau: his children in the photo, a jersey, and songs in his honor
Credit: X

The Americans beat the Canadians in overtime in the Olympic hockey tournament final. I don't have to say men's or women's hockey because it's true in both cases.

Right now, the Americans are ahead of Canada in terms of hockey. Will this still be true in a few years? Only time will tell.

But right now, the States are ahead.

There are few reasons to celebrate in Canada right now after Jack Hughes' goal. But there is one thing that very few people here will complain about in the midst of the celebrations.

The American players presented the crowd with a Johnny Gaudreau jersey with the number 13 on it.

More than that? Chants were heard in honor of the Gaudreau brothers, and Johnny's children were brought onto the ice for photos of the champions. That's a nice touch.

Some people may wonder on X whether Gaudreau would have had a place on such a team, but that's a somewhat futile debate. The important thing is that the gesture was a beautiful one.

It was understated and tasteful.

It had been a long time since the subject of Gaudreau had been brought to the forefront, and the timing was right to do so in the wake of the American victory.

I imagine it makes the Americans less detestable to many people.


In quick succession

– I wouldn't know what to do with that either.

— It's not a steal. Canada wasn't opportunistic enough to win.

– It's been a long time since Canadian NHL players won Olympic gold… and that didn't change in 2026.

– Yes.

— Good point.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!