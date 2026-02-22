Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s career over?

The future of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains highly uncertain.

According to reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the 26-year-old may be forced to end his NFL career due to the aftereffects of a serious neck injury.

The incident dates back to October 2024, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. During a play, Owusu-Koramoah collided with running back Derrick Henry. The impact was particularly violent and resulted in serious compression to his neck, an injury severe enough to keep him off the field for the entire following season.

Since then, the organization and doctors have been closely monitoring his health. Despite the hopes of some fans to see the player return to his previous level of play, recent reports indicate that caution may prevail.

Before his injury, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was considered one of the most dynamic young linebackers in the league. Drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft after playing at the University of Notre Dame, he quickly found his place in Cleveland's defense.

His speed, ability to cover the field, and intensity made him a key player on the defensive unit. In 2023, he was even selected for the Pro Bowl, an important recognition that confirmed his impact in the NFL.

More recently, some fans were already imagining a formidable duo with young linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who is tipped to be a future key player in the defense. However, these projections may never come to fruition if Owusu-Koramoah decides—or is forced—to retire from professional football. For now, no official decision has been announced. The player continues to evaluate his options with medical specialists and the organization. With this type of injury, the priority always remains long-term health. Whatever happens, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah already leaves behind the image of a talented and respected player in the Browns' locker room.

Several observers around the league are now closely monitoring the situation, aware that the rest of his career will depend above all on the evolution of his physical condition.

