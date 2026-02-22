First goal since his injury: Bryce Pickford plays the hero in overtime
After missing a month of action due to a lower-body injury, Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford was back in action this weekend.
After taking extra time on the sidelines to ensure he was fully healthy before returning to action, Pickford recorded an assist on Friday in the Medicine Hat Tigers' 3-0 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
It was a quiet performance that turned into a heroic one last night.
Pickford effectively restarted the machine on Saturday night, when his first goal since returning from injury was the game-winner in overtime in another victory over Lethbridge, this time by a score of 4-3.
The 19-year-old defenseman fired a superb wrist shot from the edge of the zone at the very end of overtime, before celebrating in style.
Nothing but respect for Crosby deciding he wasn't going to be able to be as effective as he normally is and letting another forward play. He was in a much better spot than Marie-Philip Poulin, who knew full well that even on one leg, she was better than other options. #GoCanadaGo
— Karine Hains (@KarineHains) February 22, 2026
Pickford also had an assist in the game, giving him three points in two games this weekend since returning to action.
The CH prospect is well and truly back after a month away, and he's hungry.
He has fallen in the WHL scoring and goal-scoring rankings, but he remains at the top of both categories.
Pickford now has 65 points, including 34 goals (8th in the WHL) in 44 games, which puts him 16th in league scoring.
Let me remind you once again that he is a defenseman.
In short, Pickford is back, and he's not done impressing us.
In a nutshell
– Magnificent.
HOCKEY – FINAL – Cale Makar ties the score at the end of the second period! It's 1-1. @HockeyCanada#MilanoCortina2026 #rcsports #hockey #OlympicGames #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/cq4BCh9HqT
— Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 22, 2026
– One period left.
Was nearly a period of missed opportunities for Team Canada — McDavid breakaway, lengthy 5-on-3, a couple net front looks — but Makar finally cashed after a long stretch of pressure. U.S. nearly countered with Faber's shot off two posts. Tiny margins.
USA 1, Canada 1
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 22, 2026
— Indeed.
A thought for all those who won't be able to watch the third period of the Canada-USA game.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 22, 2026