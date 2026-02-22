First goal since his injury: Bryce Pickford plays the hero in overtime

After missing a month of action due to a lower-body injury, Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford was back in action this weekend.

After taking extra time on the sidelines to ensure he was fully healthy before returning to action, Pickford recorded an assist on Friday in the Medicine Hat Tigers' 3-0 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

It was a quiet performance that turned into a heroic one last night.

Pickford effectively restarted the machine on Saturday night, when his first goal since returning from injury was the game-winner in overtime in another victory over Lethbridge, this time by a score of 4-3.

The 19-year-old defenseman fired a superb wrist shot from the edge of the zone at the very end of overtime, before celebrating in style.