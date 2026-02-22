Connor McDavid can’t make a difference when it counts

Connor McDavid is one of the best players in history. There's no doubt about that. In terms of talent, he's hard to beat… because we've seen him capable of doing anything on the ice several times since the start of his career.

But McDave isn't the most clutch guy. And we saw that again today.

He may have scored the most important goal in the 4 Nations final… but if we combine his statistics in some recent big moments, we see that it's more difficult. In fact…

If we combine his two #6 games and his only #7 game in the Stanley Cup final with today's medal game, we get this:

0 goals

0 assists

A differential of -3

We all wanted to see him rise to the occasion today in such an important game against the American team. Damn, I would have loved to see him score the winning goal at the end or in overtime today.

But… it didn't happen.

I'll say it again: this guy is really good.

He's the best player in the world right now, and he proved it with his 13 points at the Olympics, breaking the record for most points scored by a player when NHL guys are there.

But the fact remains: too often over the past two and a half years, when it counts… he has struggled to put points on the board and make a difference on the ice.

Connor McDavid (2-11—13 in 6 GP) set the record for most points in a single #WinterOlympics with NHL participation en route to claiming tournament MVP at #MilanoCortina2026.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ny7UGHvVpw pic.twitter.com/CiU9EXHrmL — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) February 22, 2026

Ultimately, it's up to him to take matters into his own hands and change that.

But the question is: when will he get his next chance to win something big?

Will he have to wait until 2030, until the next Olympic Games… or will he have the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup before then? Only time will tell, I guess.

In a nutshell

– He's building quite a reputation for himself.

– Stanley Cup Champion

– Olympic Gold Medalist Vegas legend. American legend. pic.twitter.com/6eofiBPKZk — Rig (@therigszn) February 22, 2026

– Makes sense.

Jack Eichel – as emotional as I've EVER seen him after winning gold with : “It just means the world to be here, you know? It's tough to get it out…I'm so emotional. I'm sorry…I don't know why…” This interview, man. #MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #VegasBorn #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/5rQ1BfElRo — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 22, 2026

– Well done!

Arber Xhekaj crushed the competition with the most powerful shot in the Canadiens Skills Challenge #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uyK4OJHZZp — RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2026

— Ouain.