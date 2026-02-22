Bob Melvin did not enjoy his time in San Francisco.

Bob Melvin is back with the Athletics as a special assistant to management, but he is still bitter about his time in San Francisco, where he failed to lead the Giants to success.

Fired last fall after two seasons at the helm of the California team, the former career catcher looked back on his short stay in the Bay Area and recalls his time there with a sense of disappointment.

When the Giants named Melvin to lead the team in 2024, they had high hopes, but under his leadership, the team was unable to do better than play around .500. Considering that the team plays in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's like parking your Toyota Corolla right next to a Lamborghini. An experienced manager, Melvin failed to capitalize on what he had at his disposal. You could say that his disappointment is comparable to that of the team's centerpiece, Logan Webb. The Giants' ace pitcher is not jumping for joy when he describes his team's efforts to compete with their California rivals (including the San Diego Padres).

For several seasons now, the Giants have been making a lot of noise without translating that hype into results.

Bob Melvin called his tenure as Giants manager the “most disappointing” of his career after an underwhelming two seasons in charge https://t.co/AIUfUv4AR4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 21, 2026

Melvin and Webb's comments are proof that the formula established by Buster Posey so far is not yet perfect and that adjustments are needed. There is unease in San Francisco, and seeing the Dodgers continue their demolition work is not very reassuring for the team's fans.

The wind from the sea is likely to continue blowing in the wrong direction in 2026, as the additions made during the offseason will not be enough to scare Dave Roberts's team.

Melvin has had a very successful career as a manager in the Majors, but his own ambitions, in taking the reins of the Giants, have not been fulfilled, and he now wants to put that disappointment behind him.

At 64, there is no indication that he will be back in charge of a Major League Baseball team in the near future, and his stint in San Francisco as manager was not a complete disaster. The arrival of Rafael Devers during the season could have given a whole new meaning to a rollercoaster season and at least allowed the Giants to qualify for the playoffs. The team failed to capitalize on this trade, and Melvin did not survive the organization's axe.

With the A's, he won't be returning to his usual environment, but he will be able to help another team make its mark and perhaps surprise some experts. Melvin won't be in full control, but his valuable advice will certainly be appreciated by the organization and the talented young players who are currently joining it.

Let's see if Tony Vitello, the Giants' new manager, can improve his new team's performance.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.