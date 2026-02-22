American victory: George Springer trains in his USA jersey

As you know, the Americans beat the Canadians in men's hockey in the Olympic final. Even though Canada controlled the game, their lack of opportunism hurt them. The game was the talk of North America. In fact, in the major league baseball locker rooms in Florida and Arizona, many guys were happy to see their country win. That's normal: there are few Canadians in baseball and many Americans. Even in the locker room of the Blue Jays, the only Canadian baseball team, most of the guys were happy. George Springer and Ernie Clement, two Americans who love hockey, jumped for joy when their country won.

They may play in Canada, but they're still Americans.

Springer even decided to go practice in his USA jersey this morning. He showed up at bat wearing a jersey representing his country… and his Blue Jays helmet, which features a red maple leaf.

George Springer steps in for his first at-bat against Kevin Gausman in his Team USA jersey. Springer and Ernie Clement are the hockey guys in the #BlueJays' clubhouse. It's been a loud 20 minutes here. pic.twitter.com/ajGy68G93R — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 22, 2026

We imagine that many Blue Jays fans won't be happy to see this… but we can assume that Vladdy would have done the same thing if Canada had won the game.

It would have been fair game.

With baseball back in season, many hockey fans will be able to follow MLB training camps over the next few weeks if they want to try to forget Canada's defeat at the Games in Italy.

But I don't think it will be easy to forget.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.