A kind gesture from the Auclair brothers in Notre-Dame-des-Pins

As part of the centennial celebrations for the municipality of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, a sporting event was organized to bring together young people from the community.

Brothers Antony and Adam Auclair, both natives of the region and former professional football players, returned to their hometown to share their passion with the next generation.

In front of about 30 young people aged 10 to 14, the two Beaucerons offered an introduction to flag football. For nearly two hours, participants were able to discover the basics of the sport, learn different techniques, and above all, get some exercise in a friendly atmosphere. For the Auclair brothers, this activity was also a concrete way to give back to the community that saw them grow up.

Adam Auclair explained that the goal was not only to teach the rules of the game, but also to encourage young people to stay active and develop a love of team sports.

After their careers in traditional football, the two brothers turned to flag football, a non-contact version of the sport that is rapidly gaining popularity in Quebec and elsewhere. This format allows players to practice football in a safe environment while maintaining the intensity and strategy of the game.

Antony Auclair is pursuing a career in competitive flag football and is a member of the Canadian team. The sport is also experiencing significant international growth, particularly since the announcement of its inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

According to him, flag football is also an excellent complement to traditional football. Athletes can continue to develop their skills during the off-season while staying active.

The Auclair brothers now want to go further by contributing directly to the development of the sport among young people. They have set up an initiative called Les Frères Auclair, which offers training camps and development activities in football and flag football.

A pilot project is currently underway in the Quebec City area for young people aged 12 to 14. Teams are formed by the organizers and supervised by university coaches to create a dynamic learning environment.

If the experiment proves successful, the brothers hope to eventually implement a similar project in Beauce. Such an initiative could provide more opportunities for young people in the region to practice the sport year-round and develop their skills.

In the context of Notre-Dame-des-Pins' centennial, this sporting activity brought the community together while inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.