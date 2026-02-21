Yves Poirier from TVA saw Tom Brady in Milan.

The story Yves Poirier Tom Brady Milan has been causing quite a stir over the past few hours.

While in Italy to cover the Olympic Games, the Quebec journalist reported seeing what appeared to be the famous American football star on the streets of the city.

After reporting on the Olympic competitions, Poirier took a walk around Milan to soak up the atmosphere and chat with passersby. It was during this outing that something caught his eye: a man surrounded by a few people who looked a lot like the former NFL quarterback.

At first, the journalist wasn't entirely sure what he was seeing. However, the man's general appearance, silhouette, and context quickly aroused his suspicions. According to him, several people around also seemed to believe that it was indeed the sports star.

The anecdote might never have caused such a stir if it hadn't been shared on social media. Internet users quickly began commenting on the situation and analyzing the scene.

Since the story broke, reactions have been pouring in. Some internet users claim that it would make sense to see Tom Brady in Italy during the Olympics, since several sports personalities are attending the event.

Others remain more cautious and think it could simply be a lookalike. This kind of situation happens more often than you might think, especially in international cities where there are many tourists and celebrities.

The journalist is known for his field reports and spontaneous interventions, which makes the story even more credible to many.

In the end, it remains difficult to confirm with certainty the identity of the person seen. However, the episode illustrates the unique atmosphere surrounding the Olympic Games, where journalists, athletes, and celebrities from around the world sometimes cross paths on a street corner.

One thing is certain: the story of Yves Poirier Tom Brady Milan has already made many people smile and added a touch of the unusual to the media coverage of the event.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.