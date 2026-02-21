The Score proposes 10 major trades in the NFL

With the Combine and free agency approaching, rumors surrounding major NFL trades in 2026 are already beginning to circulate.

Several teams could attempt significant moves to quickly improve their roster or begin rebuilding.

Among the scenarios being discussed is a trade of Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions is particularly noteworthy. The star player could be the missing piece in an already formidable defense. Pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson would make Detroit a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks.

Another intriguing scenario involves A.J. Brown, who could leave the Philadelphia Eagles to join the Baltimore Ravens. In that scenario, Brown would form an interesting duo with Zay Flowers and provide an additional physical target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The situation of quarterback Kyler Murray is also fueling discussions. A change of scenery to the Minnesota Vikings could revive his career, especially with explosive receivers like Justin Jefferson on offense.

Several other proposals could also transform the balance of the league. The Buffalo Bills are linked to a possible trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to give Josh Allen a new weapon.

On the defensive side, one scenario sends T.J. Watt to the Los Angeles Chargers. While the idea may seem surprising to Pittsburgh fans, such a trade could allow the Steelers to prepare for the future while giving the Chargers a dominant player.

Another hypothetical move would see defensive back Trent McDuffie join the Los Angeles Rams to solidify their secondary. For a team still aiming for the Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford, the addition of a player of this caliber would be significant.

Other scenarios also include trades involving D.J. Moore, Budda Baker, Denzel Ward, and Jonathan Greenard. Each of these trades would aim to address specific needs, whether it's improving the offense or strengthening the defense.

While many of these proposals remain hypothetical, they illustrate how quickly the offseason can change the landscape of the NFL. A single major trade can transform an aspiring team into a true Super Bowl contender.

