Félix Forget
Sidney Crosby: Encouraging news regarding his availability tomorrow
During the quarterfinal game between Canada and the Czech Republic, Sidney Crosby went down. The Canadian captain fell in a strange way after being checked by Radko Gudas, and he had to leave the game.

And yesterday, against Finland, he simply wasn't in uniform.

So now we're wondering if Crosby will play tomorrow. We can assume that he's doing everything in his power to be there, as tomorrow's game could be his last Olympic game ever.

And apparently, the news is encouraging at the moment: according to Ryan Rishaug (TSN), there is about a 70% chance that Crosby will be able to play tomorrow.

The next few hours will be decisive, but it's still encouraging.

Beyond seeing how his body responds after skating today, Crosby and the Canadian team will also use the next few hours to assess whether Crosby will be able to play tomorrow. We'll want to see how limited he is, for example.

But if we are to believe Nick Suzuki (who obviously wasn't going to say otherwise, of course), Crosby looked good on the ice this morning.

Suzuki hopes Crosby will be in his position tomorrow.

One wonders if, for example, Crosby could be used in a more limited role to allow him to play tomorrow. Being able to dress 13 forwards instead of 12 allows teams to use guys in specialist roles more effectively.

Dressing Crosby to use him as a power play specialist and sending him onto the ice if the club is trailing in the third period, for example, could be a way to allow him to play without overloading him, you know…


