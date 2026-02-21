Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce targeted in lawsuit

A new legal controversy involves two of the biggest stars in the National Football League.

The Kansas City Chiefs players, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, are facing a lawsuit related to the name of their restaurant, 1587 Prime.

According to court documents reported by ESPN, a shoe company called 1587 Sneakers claims that the steakhouse's name infringes on its trademark rights. The restaurant, which opened last year in Kansas City with the hotel group Noble 33, takes its name from the combination of the two players' jersey numbers: Mahomes' 15 and Kelce's 87.

At the heart of the dispute is the use of the number 1587. The sneaker company claims to have started selling its products under the 1587 Sneakers brand on April 13, 2023, which, according to the company, gives it prior rights to use the name.However, the company did not file its official trademark application until last October, a request that is reportedly still under review by the US Patent and Trademark Office. Despite this, the company maintains that the restaurant's use of the same number creates confusion among consumers.

In its lawsuit, the company is asking that the restaurant owners stop using the name 1587 Prime. It also wants all merchandise bearing this name to be withdrawn from the market, in addition to claiming damages, the amount of which has not been specified.

According to intellectual property lawyer Josh Gerben, who is not involved in either side, the debate could hinge on the issue of unregistered rights. In the United States, a company can sometimes claim protection if it can prove that it used a trademark before it was officially registered.

In this case, the timeline will therefore be crucial: when was the trademark first used publicly and in what commercial context?

For Mahomes and Kelce, this lawsuit is primarily a legal setback for their entrepreneurial venture. The two football stars have made numerous investments off the field in recent years, particularly in the restaurant and entertainment industries.

The outcome of the dispute will determine whether the restaurant can retain its current identity or will eventually have to rebrand. In the meantime, the case is already attracting attention as it involves two of the NFL's most high-profile players.

