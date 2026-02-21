Oliver Kapanen on Finland’s first line (after not playing a single second in the tournament)

Félix Forget
Credit: Oliver Kapanen - @leijonatfi sur Instagram

Even though he is part of the Finnish team, Oliver Kapanen has not played a single second since the start of the tournament. In fact, he was dressed for one game… but he did not touch the ice.

What's more, he spent time in isolation because his roommate, Anton Lundell, caught the norovirus. We hope he's enjoying his experience in Milan.

That said, Finland will play in the bronze medal game today… and Mikko Rantanen, who is injured, will not be in uniform for the occasion.

This means that Kapanen will be in uniform… and he's being thrown right into the thick of the action: he'll be on his team's first line today. He'll play to the right of Artturi Lehkonen and Sebastian Aho in what will be a line made up of three Canadiens legends.

With Juraj Slafkovský playing on Slovakia's first line, the CH will have two players on their respective teams' first lines in today's game. That's a good reason to pay attention to what happens, hehe. It will be interesting to see how much Kapanen is used today. After all, it would be surprising if he spent 20 minutes on the ice considering he hasn't been used in the tournament, but he's still on his team's first line.

He's probably not there for nothing, I know.

It should be noted that Rantanen suffered a lower-body injury in the third period yesterday against Canada and will be re-evaluated upon his return to Dallas.

There are no fears that his season is over, which is good news. That said, we'll know more in the coming days.


