Monster contract ahead for Jahmyr Gibbs?

The Detroit Lions are reportedly considering making a big move this summer by offering a major contract extension to their star running back, Jahmyr Gibbs.

According to reports by journalists Dan Graziano and Eric Woodyard, the team would like to make Gibbs the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

If the deal goes through, it would exceed the average annual salary of Saquon Barkley, currently set at $20.6 million per season, a record for the position.

At just 23 years old, Jahmyr Gibbs is still under his four-year rookie contract valued at $17.845 million. Although that deal is coming to an end soon, the Lions retain some contractual control since the fifth-year option for 2027, estimated at approximately $14.186 million, is included.

Despite this security, the organization would like to resolve the situation before the start of the 2026 season, a sign of the enormous confidence it has in its star player.

Since joining the league, Gibbs has quickly established himself as one of the NFL's most explosive running backs. In just three seasons, he has racked up:

3,580 rushing yards

675 carries

Average of 5.3 yards per carry

39 rushing touchdowns

In addition, he made a significant contribution in the passing game, with 181 receptions for 1,449 yards and 10 touchdowns. In total, he played in 49 games during his career.

Gibbs' performances earned him three Pro Bowl selections, confirming his status among the league's best offensive players. He also finished as the co-leading rusher in touchdowns in 2024, an accomplishment that further cemented his value in the market.

In the modern NFL, running backs rarely get record-breaking contracts due to the shorter lifespan at that position. The fact that Detroit is considering such a lucrative deal shows how highly Gibbs is regarded as a central piece of the offense.

For the Lions, securing their young star before he approaches free agency could also prevent his value from rising even higher in the coming seasons.

If the extension is confirmed, it could redefine the market for running backs in the league and place Jahmyr Gibbs at the top of the NFL salary hierarchy at his position.

