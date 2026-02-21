MLB in brief: Roman Anthony leads off | The impact of Jackson Merrill

Roman Anthony the first batter

Logical.

No surprise but Alex Cora says he sees Roman Anthony as the leadoff hitter. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) February 21, 2026

Create an attractive destination

That's what the Dodgers have managed to do.

Andrew Friedman says it's all about creating a destination spot.”You can't control winning a championship, but you can control how you communicate with players, the honest approach, how you treat families, and how we develop and share information.” pic.twitter.com/1WmCQhEWfr — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 20, 2026

Eloy Jimenez at first base?

That's where he's been practicing at camp.

Eloy Jiménez has been spending a lot of time at first base early in camp. He's dabbled there for a few games in the minors and, more recently, in the Dominican Winter League. He's taking more grounders there with Vladdy this morning at TD Ballpark. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 21, 2026

The Jackson Merrill effect

He's becoming more and more important in San Diego.

When three of the Padres' top hitters leave camp next weekend, another will stay behind. Jackson Merrill would love to play in the WBC one day, but he's OK with it. “Being more of a leader this year is more important to me.” Story: https://t.co/hvj0fwuQdi — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) February 21, 2026

Joe Ryan has back pain

He was unable to pitch today.

Joe Ryan was removed prior to today's start with low back tightness on his right side. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 21, 2026

Angels criticized

If Arte Moreno wanted to win, the Angels would have a great club, says Kevin Pillar.

“He needs to get rid of the team, because he really doesn't care about the Angels.” If Arte Moreno truly prioritized winning, Anaheim would be a destination franchise, says @KPillar4. pic.twitter.com/7axAX8ywJc — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 21, 2026

