MLB in brief: Roman Anthony leads off | The impact of Jackson Merrill

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Roman Anthony leads off | The impact of Jackson Merrill
Credit: X.com

Roman Anthony the first batter

Logical.

Create an attractive destination

That's what the Dodgers have managed to do.

Eloy Jimenez at first base?

That's where he's been practicing at camp.

The Jackson Merrill effect

He's becoming more and more important in San Diego.

Joe Ryan has back pain

He was unable to pitch today.

Angels criticized

If Arte Moreno wanted to win, the Angels would have a great club, says Kevin Pillar.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!