Milan Lucic hit a teammate during a game.

Even though he hasn't played an NHL game in over two years, Milan Lucic still finds a way to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, after an unsuccessful professional tryout with the St. Louis Blues this season, the forward joined the Fife Flyers in the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League.

Today, in a game between the Glasgow Clan and his new team, Lucic punched his teammate, Logan Neilson, in the face during the game.

Milan Lucic fighting his teammate in Scotland during a game. : @OwenC_ pic.twitter.com/HhItoPnZyP — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) February 21, 2026

Although we can't hear the exchange between the former NHL player and Neilson, Lucic appears to be berating the latter, who backs away and then responds. Lucic clearly didn't like that, immediately closing in on Neilson, continuing to yell at him, and then punching him.

It should be noted that Neilson was his team's only goal scorer today in a 4-1 loss.

Although the punch was not particularly violent, it was a fairly common occurrence on the ice during a game, especially since the Flyers were playing at home.

Unsurprisingly, his action did not go down well with the spectators in attendance, who did not hesitate to voice their displeasure.

First of all, yelling at a teammate during a game is not really done, and coming to blows is definitely not okay.

Let's just say that it's not very good for team spirit, and there's a place to wash your dirty laundry in public, and that's the locker room.

In fact, even though Lucic is doing well in the Elite Ice Hockey League with twelve points, including five goals, in 18 games, it seems he hasn't put aside his questionable tactics for intimidating opponents on the ice.

Last Sunday, the forward got into a fight with Morten Jurgens of the Dundee Stars, and even though the fight went Lucic's way, he landed a violent punch to the head of his opponent, who was already down.

Big Looch is still chucking them over in the English League @27MilanLucic Via: @HockeyFightsUK pic.twitter.com/fBmSkyKr5x — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) February 15, 2026

A vicious and unnecessary move.

In short, one might have thought that Lucic would want to keep a low profile after frequently making headlines due to his marital problems, but it seems that old habits die hard in his case.

In quick succession

– The Rocket opens the scoring.

Big Looch is still chucking them over in the English League @27MilanLucic Via: @HockeyFightsUK pic.twitter.com/fBmSkyKr5x — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) February 15, 2026

— A wonderful encounter.

This fan ran into Team Canada tonight in Milan before the gold medal game tomorrow vs the US game tomorrow vs the US pic.twitter.com/oEQKJ8hyLm — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 22, 2026

— A heavy loss for Canada.

Bad news just four months before the 2026 World Cup: FC Bayern has confirmed that Alphonso Davies has suffered a torn muscle fiber in his right hamstring. His recovery period remains undetermined. pic.twitter.com/OQ446XxuUl — RDS (@RDSca) February 21, 2026

— Already getting some criticism.